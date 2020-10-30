Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Major Shareholder Corp Srb Buys 14,319 Shares of Stock

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) major shareholder Corp Srb purchased 14,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,470.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corp Srb also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

On Tuesday, October 27th, Corp Srb purchased 15,646 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,104.62.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Corp Srb purchased 100 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,800.00.

Shares of SAFT opened at $70.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.45 and a 12-month high of $101.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.11.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.35). Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $207.77 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 43.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Safety Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.