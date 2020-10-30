Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 65,529 Shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Stock

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 65,529 shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $324,368.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 108,305 shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $529,611.45.

On Friday, October 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 16,733 shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $83,330.34.

Shares of HIO stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $5.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 11.6% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 23,039 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 415,565 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,465 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,325 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

