Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Short Interest Update

Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 372.7% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

RUPRF stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. Rupert Resources has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.49.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Rupert Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 124km2 land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

