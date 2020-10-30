Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2020 // Comments off

Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 372.7% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

RUPRF stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. Rupert Resources has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.49.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Rupert Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

About Rupert Resources

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 124km2 land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.