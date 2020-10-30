RTG Mining Inc. (RTG.TO) (TSE:RTG) Shares Gap Up to $0.18

RTG Mining Inc. (RTG.TO) (TSE:RTG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.20. RTG Mining Inc. (RTG.TO) shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 9,000 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.65 million and a PE ratio of -9.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.13.

RTG Mining Inc. (RTG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:RTG)

RTG Mining Inc explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. Its principal projects include the Mabilo and Bunawan properties located in the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

