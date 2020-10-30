RTG Mining Inc. (RTG.TO) (TSE:RTG) Shares Gap Up to $0.18

RTG Mining Inc. (RTG.TO) (TSE:RTG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.20. RTG Mining Inc. (RTG.TO) shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 9,000 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.13. The company has a market cap of $104.65 million and a P/E ratio of -9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.99, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

RTG Mining Inc. (RTG.TO) Company Profile

RTG Mining Inc explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. Its principal projects include the Mabilo and Bunawan properties located in the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

