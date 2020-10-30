Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €8.00 Price Target for Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €9.70 ($11.41) target price on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) target price on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) target price on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €9.40 ($11.06).

Get Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR ENI opened at €5.92 ($6.96) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.04. Eni S.p.A. has a 52 week low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 52 week high of €14.40 ($16.94). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €6.86 and its 200 day moving average is €8.06. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.