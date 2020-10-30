Royal Bank of Canada Boosts AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$24.00

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ACQ. CIBC upgraded shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a C$14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$13.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$20.25 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of TSE ACQ opened at C$22.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.84. AutoCanada Inc. has a 1-year low of C$4.60 and a 1-year high of C$23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.77 million and a P/E ratio of -6.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 472.98.

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$727.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$597.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoCanada Inc. will post 1.0800001 EPS for the current year.

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

