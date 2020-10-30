Rosenblatt Securities Increases Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target to $111.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $110.00 to $111.00 in a report released on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. CSFB upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Fiserv stock opened at $95.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 22,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $2,203,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 205,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,489,983.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,062,100 shares of company stock valued at $496,326,349 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 47.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

