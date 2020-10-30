Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) PT Lowered to $479.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $510.00 to $479.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ROP. Argus raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.90.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $370.81 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $455.72. The stock has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $406.46 and its 200-day moving average is $394.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $7,196,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,156,982. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total value of $1,331,010.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,683 shares in the company, valued at $15,387,806.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,000 shares of company stock worth $26,127,810. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,855,991,000 after purchasing an additional 345,628 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,129,148,000 after acquiring an additional 389,726 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,536,000 after acquiring an additional 29,644 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,856,000 after acquiring an additional 162,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,125,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,162,000 after acquiring an additional 170,821 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

