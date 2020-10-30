Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $10,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 15.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,129,148,000 after buying an additional 389,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,855,991,000 after buying an additional 345,628 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 117.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 537,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000,000 after buying an additional 290,125 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 124.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 385,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,713,000 after buying an additional 213,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 59.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,383,000 after buying an additional 181,766 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total value of $1,331,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,683 shares in the company, valued at $15,387,806.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $7,196,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,156,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,127,810. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ROP opened at $370.81 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72. The company has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.90.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

