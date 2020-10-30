Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

RYCEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Main First Bank downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

RYCEY stock opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $10.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

