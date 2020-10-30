Robert W. Baird Downgrades NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) to Neutral

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) was downgraded by Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $56.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $76.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. NuVasive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.41.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $49.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.77. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $81.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -410.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

