Richard M. Robinow Buys 30,000 Shares of R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.L) (LON:RE) Stock

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.L) (LON:RE) insider Richard M. Robinow purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £19,500 ($25,476.87).
Shares of R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.L) stock opened at GBX 59.25 ($0.77) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 57.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 61.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 million and a P/E ratio of -3.90. R.E.A. Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 186 ($2.43). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.26.
About R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.L)
