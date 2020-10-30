Richard M. Robinow Buys 30,000 Shares of R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.L) (LON:RE) Stock

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.L) (LON:RE) insider Richard M. Robinow purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £19,500 ($25,476.87).

Shares of R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.L) stock opened at GBX 59.25 ($0.77) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 57.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 61.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 million and a P/E ratio of -3.90. R.E.A. Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 186 ($2.43). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.26.

About R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.L)

R.E.A. Holdings plc cultivates oil palms in the province of East Kalimantan in Indonesia. The company also produces and sells crude palm oil and crude palm kernel oil. As of December 31, 2019, its planted area comprised approximately 36,154 hectares. The company is also involved in stone quarrying and coal mining activities.

