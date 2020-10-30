Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $83.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.94 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

REXR opened at $47.35 on Wednesday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day moving average of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 81.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 69.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $2,180,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 24.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 281,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,541,000 after buying an additional 80,915 shares in the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,601,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 12,254 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 224 properties with approximately 27.5 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

