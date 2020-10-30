Reviewing Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) and Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY)

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) and Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Indra Sistemas has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wilmar International has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Indra Sistemas and Wilmar International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indra Sistemas $3.59 billion 0.34 $135.93 million N/A N/A Wilmar International $42.64 billion 0.44 $1.29 billion N/A N/A

Wilmar International has higher revenue and earnings than Indra Sistemas.

Profitability

This table compares Indra Sistemas and Wilmar International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indra Sistemas 3.41% 14.37% 2.57% Wilmar International N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Wilmar International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Indra Sistemas and Wilmar International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indra Sistemas 1 2 0 0 1.67 Wilmar International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Wilmar International beats Indra Sistemas on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Indra Sistemas

Indra Sistemas, S.A. operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. The company designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities. It also researches, engineers, designs, manufactures, develops, markets, installs, maintains, and repairs devices, equipment, and systems for data communication, encryption systems, encryption, beacon, and command and control center; manages, executes, commercializes, and sells system engineering services for the defense industry; and provides engineering and maintenance services for air defense systems and other related systems, as well as architectural and engineering technical services. In addition, the company offers systems to aid navigation and landing, and air traffic control systems; manages and outsources business processes; delivers document management services and mortgage management; realizes measures for the settlement and registration; and manages digitalization and data capture. Further, it provides business consulting, technology and solutions consulting, administration, management, support, advisory, telecommunications, mobile telephony, credit card processing, and transport and energy distribution network manufacture services; engineering, construction, water, industry, and civilian engineering and consulting services; and digital agency, Web communication and marketing, securities, computer programing, aerodrome air traffic, radio communication security, port infrastructure, airline training and coaching, and project services. Additionally, the company researches and develops autonomous air systems and solutions in unmanned systems; and develops and produces aircraft, tactical telecommunication systems, and toll and traffic control and management systems. Indra Sistemas, S.A. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

About Wilmar International

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Tropical Oils, Oilseeds and Grains, Sugar, and Others. It engages in the oil palm cultivation, harvesting, and milling activities that primarily offer crude palm oil and palm kernel. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned an oil palm plantation covering an area of 232,940 hectares in Indonesia, East Malaysia, and Africa. It is also involved in processing, merchandising, branding, and distributing palm oil and laurics related products, including oleochemicals, specialty fats, and biodiesel; and oilseed products, such as soybean, rapeseed, groundnut, sunflower seed, sesame seed, cottonseed, corn, and rice bran oil products. In addition, the company produces and markets edible oil, rice, flour, grains, sauces, condiments, and noodles to traditional retail outlets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and hypermarts. Further, it engages in milling, refining, merchandising, branding, and distributing white sugar, brown sugar, caster sugar, and syrups, as well as molasses; the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity; the manufacture and sale of bioethanol, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium compound fertilizers; and the distribution of chemicals, as well as in ship-owning, chartering, brokering, and management activities. Additionally, it offers agriculture and technical services; and management consulting services. Wilmar International Limited was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Singapore.

