Reviewing Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) and Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE)

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) and Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Sunnova Energy International has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genie Energy has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

This table compares Sunnova Energy International and Genie Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunnova Energy International -106.01% -23.98% -5.95% Genie Energy 3.84% 20.76% 8.82%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.1% of Sunnova Energy International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.4% of Genie Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 29.6% of Genie Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sunnova Energy International and Genie Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunnova Energy International $131.56 million 16.52 -$144.35 million ($2.91) -8.78 Genie Energy $315.29 million 0.70 $4.18 million N/A N/A

Genie Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Sunnova Energy International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sunnova Energy International and Genie Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunnova Energy International 0 0 6 0 3.00 Genie Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus price target of $38.17, suggesting a potential upside of 49.32%. Given Sunnova Energy International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sunnova Energy International is more favorable than Genie Energy.

Summary

Genie Energy beats Sunnova Energy International on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc. provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers. Sunnova Energy International Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland. The company also engages in the provision of energy brokerage and advisory services; and solar panel manufacturing, and solar installation design and project management activities. In addition, it holds an 86.1% interest in the southern portion of the Golan Heights in Northern Israel, as well as owns an interest in a contracted drilling services. Genie Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

