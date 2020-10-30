Reviewing Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) and Soligen Technologies (NASDAQ:SGTN)

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) and Soligen Technologies (OTCMKTS:SGTN) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Matthews International has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soligen Technologies has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Matthews International and Soligen Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matthews International -11.11% 13.81% 4.15% Soligen Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Matthews International and Soligen Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matthews International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Soligen Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Matthews International currently has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 128.21%. Given Matthews International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Matthews International is more favorable than Soligen Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Matthews International and Soligen Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matthews International $1.54 billion 0.45 -$37.99 million $3.31 6.62 Soligen Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Soligen Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Matthews International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.8% of Matthews International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Matthews International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.9% of Soligen Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Matthews International beats Soligen Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency. This segment also produces digital packaging artwork files, and pre-media graphics services for print and digital channels, as well as image carriers comprising printing plates and gravure cylinders; and develops digital tools. Its Memorialization segment manufactures and markets a range of memorialization products for use in cemeteries, funeral homes, and crematories. This segment offers cast bronze memorials, flush bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features and statues, caskets, community and family mausoleums, bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights, and photo ceramics, as well as architectural products to identify or commemorate people, places, events, and accomplishments. The company's Industrial Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and distributes marking and coding equipment and consumables, industrial automation products, and order fulfillment systems for identifying, tracking, picking, and conveying consumer and industrial products. This segment serves manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of durable goods and building products; consumer goods manufacturers; and pharmaceutical producers. Matthews International Corporation was founded in 1850 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Soligen Technologies

Soligen Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, manufactures cast metal parts for automotive companies in the United States. The company offers engine blocks, cylinder heads, manifolds, and other metal parts involved in building and testing prototype automotive and aerospace engines. The company manufactures ceramic casting molds including functional engine blocks and golf club heads. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Van Nuys, California.

