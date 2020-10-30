Reviewing Brooge Energy (BROG) & Its Competitors

Brooge Energy (NASDAQ: BROG) is one of 154 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Brooge Energy to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Brooge Energy has a beta of -0.39, meaning that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brooge Energy’s rivals have a beta of -0.04, meaning that their average share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brooge Energy and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brooge Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Brooge Energy Competitors 79 155 128 4 2.16

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 32.33%. Given Brooge Energy’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brooge Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brooge Energy and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Brooge Energy $44.08 million -$76.56 million 27.80 Brooge Energy Competitors $997.45 million -$65.52 million 4.36

Brooge Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Brooge Energy. Brooge Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Brooge Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brooge Energy N/A N/A N/A Brooge Energy Competitors -34.98% -49.54% -8.83%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brooge Energy rivals beat Brooge Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Brooge Energy Company Profile

Brooge Energy Limited provides oil storage and services in the Port of Fujairah. The company owns, operates, and leases terminal and storage facilities comprising 14 oil storage tanks with an aggregate geometric oil storage capacity of approximately 399,324 cubic meters and related infrastructure for the storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha. It also provides ancillary services, which include blending and circulation, heating, throughput, and intertank transfer. The company was formerly known as Brooge Holdings Limited and changed its name to Brooge Energy Limited in April 2020. Brooge Energy Limited is headquartered in Fujairah, the United Arab Emirates.

