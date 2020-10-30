Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

RVNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.78.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. Revance Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $34.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.16). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.96% and a negative net margin of 42,532.11%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $867,055.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,862.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,894,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,681,000 after buying an additional 224,934 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,126,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,930,000 after buying an additional 424,017 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,159,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,154,000 after buying an additional 103,665 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 749,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,301,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,713,000 after buying an additional 136,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

Read More: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.