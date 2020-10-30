Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Lowered to $60.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.58.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $53.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.73. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carlos Alberto Sicupira sold 29,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,653,374.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,387,495.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Fernando Machado sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $69,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,320.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,298 shares of company stock valued at $11,477,029. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth $241,468,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7,821.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,584,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 42.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,093,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,344,000 after acquiring an additional 928,495 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 189.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,330,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,500,000 after acquiring an additional 871,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 49.1% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,490,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,077,000 after acquiring an additional 820,436 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

