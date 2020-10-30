Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Cut to $66.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on QSR. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.58.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $53.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.27. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $68.40.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 26.85%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 158,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $8,879,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,285.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Fernando Machado sold 15,584 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $874,418.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,914.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,298 shares of company stock valued at $11,477,029 over the last ninety days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 7.3% in the third quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 6,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 16.3% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

