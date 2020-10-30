Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 18th

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th.

Restaurant Brands International has raised its dividend by 222.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Restaurant Brands International has a dividend payout ratio of 97.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.9%.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $53.02 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $68.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.84 and a 200-day moving average of $54.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 158,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $8,879,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,285.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Fernando Machado sold 15,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $874,418.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,914.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,298 shares of company stock valued at $11,477,029. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.58.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

