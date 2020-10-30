Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Fiserv, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Fiserv in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $4.38 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.35.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FISV. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Fiserv stock opened at $95.77 on Friday. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $125.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 125.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,140,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,359,000 after buying an additional 635,766 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 369.1% in the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 15,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 12,528 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 15.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 27,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 108,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,587,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $3,073,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 243,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,978,662.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,062,100 shares of company stock valued at $496,326,349 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

