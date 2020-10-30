Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note issued on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.99 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.03.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 17.73%.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ACBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of ACBI stock opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $20.21. The firm has a market cap of $298.15 million, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACBI. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 39.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 365,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 103,140 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $794,000. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 100.9% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 122,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 61,550 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 23.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 16.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 246,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 34,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

