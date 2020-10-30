Relmada Therapeutics (NYSE:RLMD) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Relmada Therapeutics (NYSE:RLMD) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $69.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.37% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NYSE RLMD opened at $31.16 on Wednesday. Relmada Therapeutics has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $54.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.10.

Relmada Therapeutics (NYSE:RLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.18).

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

