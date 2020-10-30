Reign Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:RGNP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Reign Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:RGNP) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RGNP opened at $1.85 on Friday. Reign Resources has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $2.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.44.

Reign Resources Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer branded and custom jewelry company. The company offers source-to-consumer sapphire jewelry under the Reign Sapphires brand name. It also markets and distributes classic customized jewelry under the Le Bloc brand name; and athleisure jewelry under the ION Collection brand name.

