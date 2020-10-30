Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Rogers Communications (RCI.B)

Rogers Communications (TSE: RCI.B) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/29/2020 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from C$67.00 to C$68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$67.00 to C$68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2020 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$61.00 to C$63.00.

10/23/2020 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/23/2020 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$67.00 to C$68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/23/2020 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$69.00 to C$73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2020 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$70.00.

10/23/2020 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$57.00 to C$62.00.

10/14/2020 – Rogers Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$58.00 to C$57.00.

10/2/2020 – Rogers Communications had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a C$56.00 price target on the stock.

RCI.B stock opened at C$55.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$53.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$55.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion and a PE ratio of 17.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.80. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of C$46.81 and a 1 year high of C$67.34.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

