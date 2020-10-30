Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for B&M European Value Retail (BMRRY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS: BMRRY):

10/27/2020 – B&M European Value Retail was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “B&M European Value Retail S.A. is a multiprice value retailer. It offers fast-moving consumer goods and non-grocery products. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom and Germany. B&M European Value Retail S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

10/22/2020 – B&M European Value Retail was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “B&M European Value Retail S.A. is a multiprice value retailer. It offers fast-moving consumer goods and non-grocery products. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom and Germany. B&M European Value Retail S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

10/16/2020 – B&M European Value Retail was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “B&M European Value Retail S.A. is a multiprice value retailer. It offers fast-moving consumer goods and non-grocery products. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom and Germany. B&M European Value Retail S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

10/9/2020 – B&M European Value Retail had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

9/30/2020 – B&M European Value Retail was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “B&M European Value Retail S.A. is a multiprice value retailer. It offers fast-moving consumer goods and non-grocery products. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom and Germany. B&M European Value Retail S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

9/3/2020 – B&M European Value Retail had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/1/2020 – B&M European Value Retail was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “B&M European Value Retail S.A. is a multiprice value retailer. It offers fast-moving consumer goods and non-grocery products. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom and Germany. B&M European Value Retail S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Shares of BMRRY opened at $25.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.70. B&M European Value Retail S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $26.84.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

