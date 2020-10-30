Realogy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:RLGY)

Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 3,824 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 550% compared to the typical volume of 588 call options.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RLGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Realogy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

NYSE RLGY opened at $11.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.93. Realogy has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $13.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. Realogy had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realogy will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Williams acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,076. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLGY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Realogy by 83.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Realogy in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Realogy by 1,185.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 10,554 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Realogy in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Realogy by 17.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

