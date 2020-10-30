Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) PT Lowered to $70.00

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.73% from the stock’s current price.

RTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Argus downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.06.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $53.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Raytheon Technologies has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $81.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.96.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

