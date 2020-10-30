Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors cut its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $7,929,593,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $975,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $893,868,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $826,942,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $694,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Argus lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.06.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $53.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.96. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $81.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.