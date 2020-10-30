Raymond James Analysts Give K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) a C$40.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$40.00 price target on K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from C$30.50 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$36.80.

Get K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) alerts:

KBL opened at C$28.04 on Tuesday. K-Bro Linen Inc. has a twelve month low of C$23.73 and a twelve month high of C$46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$28.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.69. The stock has a market cap of $297.34 million and a PE ratio of 58.66.

K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$37.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 1.0399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 251.05%.

About K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.