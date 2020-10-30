RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F)’s (RAA) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Independent Research set a €430.00 ($505.88) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €400.00 ($470.59) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €400.00 ($470.59) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €615.00 ($723.53) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €450.00 ($529.41) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €478.00 ($562.35).

Shares of FRA RAA opened at €629.50 ($740.59) on Tuesday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 1-year high of €595.02 ($700.02). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €658.69 and a 200 day moving average price of €537.78.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers; care products for combi-steamers; and VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

