Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.85.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $63.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 1.17. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $31.34 and a fifty-two week high of $67.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.15.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.06 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. Rapid7’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $677,118.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,877,227.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $84,037.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,199,718. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

