Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Canon Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canon in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Canon’s FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Canon had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.51%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Canon presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

CAJ stock opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average is $18.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 0.46. Canon has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $28.41.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAJ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 32.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,199,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,926,000 after acquiring an additional 538,655 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canon by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 573,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,447,000 after buying an additional 165,560 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in Canon in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,197,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canon in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,997,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Canon in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

