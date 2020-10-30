Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Issued By Truist Securiti

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank OZK in a report released on Monday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Bank OZK’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.27. Bank OZK had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

OZK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $24.06 on Wednesday. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average of $22.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OZK. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 16.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 30.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after buying an additional 82,312 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 57.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,440,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

