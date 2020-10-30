Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for American Express (NYSE:AXP) Decreased by Oppenheimer

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of American Express in a report released on Sunday, October 25th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the payment services company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.79. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for American Express’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AXP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Express from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. 140166 lowered shares of American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.04.

NYSE AXP opened at $91.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.98 and a 200-day moving average of $96.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in American Express by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,497,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $999,362,000 after buying an additional 6,619,218 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in American Express by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,559,726 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $520,724,000 after buying an additional 2,719,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,537,738 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,335,193,000 after buying an additional 2,645,570 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,977,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Express by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,716,861 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $660,641,000 after buying an additional 1,559,432 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

