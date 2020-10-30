Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Teladoc Health, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now expects that the health services provider will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.32). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Truist Financial raised Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.34.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $217.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.79 and a 200-day moving average of $199.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.23 and a beta of 0.25. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $67.46 and a 12 month high of $253.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 150.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.96, for a total transaction of $7,378,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,503,726.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.34, for a total value of $1,316,040.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,997.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,958 shares of company stock worth $18,151,967. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

