Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Raised by Seaport Global Securities

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a research report issued on Sunday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Sibal now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.03). Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.35. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion.

TRGP has been the subject of several other research reports. Capital One Financial upgraded Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Targa Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Targa Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Targa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.28.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $42.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -49.38%.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 40,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $825,847.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 241,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,189.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Targa Resources by 195.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 143,932 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 165,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

