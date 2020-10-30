Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Issued By Barrington Research

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IMAX in a report released on Monday, October 26th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.37). Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.24 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. IMAX’s revenue was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IMAX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IMAX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of IMAX in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of IMAX from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of IMAX from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.61.

Shares of IMAX opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $676.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.73. IMAX has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.31.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 928.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the second quarter worth $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 51.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 80.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the second quarter worth $117,000. 68.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.