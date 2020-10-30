Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Issued By Northcoast Research

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Cognex in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Cognex’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Get Cognex alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cognex from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $67.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 83.53 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.51 and its 200 day moving average is $61.34. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $71.76.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Cognex had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 42.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Cognex by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cognex by 0.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Cognex by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Willett sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total value of $7,051,000.00. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $698,400.00. Insiders sold 379,522 shares of company stock worth $25,853,379 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.