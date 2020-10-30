PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €90.00 by Baader Bank

PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) has been given a €90.00 ($105.88) target price by analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €89.63 ($105.44).

Get PUMA SE (PUM.F) alerts:

Shares of PUM stock opened at €76.16 ($89.60) on Wednesday. PUMA SE has a 52-week low of €40.00 ($47.06) and a 52-week high of €84.30 ($99.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion and a PE ratio of 194.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €77.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of €68.01.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for PUMA SE (PUM.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PUMA SE (PUM.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.