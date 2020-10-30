Psagot Investment House Ltd. Reduces Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. trimmed its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,426 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 26.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,754,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,115,000 after buying an additional 13,561,981 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,546,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490,181 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $29,854,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth $21,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $24.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.81.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $25.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $38.18. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

