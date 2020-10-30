Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $4.88 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,381,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699,890 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $278,124,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 458.4% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,814,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,720 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,153,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,394,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

NYSE MRK opened at $75.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The company has a market cap of $191.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.61 and its 200 day moving average is $80.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

