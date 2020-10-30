Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $3.78 Million Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lessened its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,918 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Global Payments by 9.5% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Global Payments by 3.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 2.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Global Payments by 98.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 1.4% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,477.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,263.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $85,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,423.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,788 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Global Payments from $191.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

NYSE:GPN opened at $156.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.52, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.90. Global Payments Inc has a 12 month low of $105.54 and a 12 month high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

