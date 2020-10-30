Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $3.34 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,150 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,002,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,956 shares during the period. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,125,000. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 224,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,125,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 216,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,668.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 207,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,134,000 after purchasing an additional 196,117 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

XBI opened at $115.21 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $122.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.06.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.