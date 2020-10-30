Psagot Investment House Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. cut its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,754 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 19,678 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.1% of Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $43,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,458 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,090,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 33,454 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Visa by 5.4% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,121 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 244,290 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 230,851 shares in the company, valued at $49,402,114. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,943,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,122 shares of company stock worth $23,383,541. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE V opened at $184.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $359.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.80. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.79.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.