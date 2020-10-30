Psagot Investment House Ltd. Cuts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,793 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $30,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 144.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

PEP opened at $133.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.14 and its 200-day moving average is $134.99. The stock has a market cap of $185.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

