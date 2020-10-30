ProVise Management Group LLC Takes Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,405,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $457,055,000 after acquiring an additional 157,206 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 129.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,552,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,632,000 after acquiring an additional 875,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,116,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $147,171,000 after acquiring an additional 20,704 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 800,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 35.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 599,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,981,000 after acquiring an additional 155,553 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $133.02 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $157.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.69 and its 200 day moving average is $131.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.15.
In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $17,863,673.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,961,502.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 6,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,068,725.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,825 shares of company stock worth $24,535,604 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
