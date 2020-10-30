ProVise Management Group LLC Takes Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,405,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $457,055,000 after acquiring an additional 157,206 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 129.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,552,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,632,000 after acquiring an additional 875,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,116,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $147,171,000 after acquiring an additional 20,704 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 800,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 35.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 599,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,981,000 after acquiring an additional 155,553 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $133.02 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $157.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.69 and its 200 day moving average is $131.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.15.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $17,863,673.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,961,502.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 6,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,068,725.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,825 shares of company stock worth $24,535,604 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

