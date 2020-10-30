ProVise Management Group LLC Takes $317,000 Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 31.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 362.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. William Blair raised shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $75.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.34. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.87 and a beta of 0.66.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. AeroVironment had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

